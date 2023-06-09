शनिवार की सुबह इन चीजों का दिखना बेहद शुभ, शनि देव की कृपा दिलाती है बेशुमार धन!
शनिवार की सुबह इन चीजों का दिखना बेहद शुभ, शनि देव की कृपा दिलाती है बेशुमार धन!

Shani Dev: शनिवार के दिन शनिदेव की पूजा करना, शनि से संबंधित चीजों का दान करना लाभ देता है. यदि शनिवार की सुबह कुछ खास चीजें दिखें तो यह शनि का कृपा होने का संकेत होता है. 

Shubh Shani ke Lakshan: हिंदू धर्म में सप्‍ताह का हर दिन किसी न किसी देवी-देवता को समर्पित है. शनिवार के दिन की बात करें तो यह शनि देव को समर्पित है. शनिवार को शनि देव की पूजा करना, शनि को सरसों का तेल चढ़ाना, शनि का दान करना या उपाय करना बहुत लाभ देता है. शनिवार का दिन शनि देव को प्रसन्‍न करने के लिए सबसे अच्‍छा माना गया है. हालांकि न्‍याय के देवता शनि को लेकर लोगों के मन में डर की भावना सबसे ज्‍यादा रहती है लेकिन जब शनि कृपा करते हैं तो जीवन संवार देता हैं. धर्म-शास्‍त्रों की शनि की कृपा होने के कुछ खास संकेत बताए गए हैं. 

