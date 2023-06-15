बन गया महाकेदार योग! इन राशि वालों को मिलेगा बेशुमार पैसा, पद-प्रतिष्‍ठा
बन गया महाकेदार योग! इन राशि वालों को मिलेगा बेशुमार पैसा, पद-प्रतिष्‍ठा

Kedar Yog 2023: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में केदार योग को बहुत शुभ माना गया है. इस समय ग्रह-स्थितियां ऐसी हैं जो केदार महायोग बना रही हैं और 3 राशि वालों की किस्‍मत बदल देंगी. 

Kedar Yog in Kundli: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार हर ग्रह निश्चित समय में राशि गोचर करता है. इससे कई तरह के शुभ-अशुभ योग बनते हैं. इस समय ग्रह-दशाएं ऐसी हैं कि वे मिलकर केदार योग बना रही हैं. केदार योग तब बनता है जब जन्मकुंडली के 4 भावों में 7 ग्रह स्थित हो जाएं या एक ही राशि में कई ग्रह आ जाएं. इस समय ग्रह-दशाएं ऐसी हैं जो केदार योग बना रही हैं और 3 राशि वालों के लिए यह स्थिति बेहद शुभ है. केदार योग इन जातकों का भाग्‍योदय कर सकता है. इन लोगों को अचानक ढेर सारा पैसा, करियर में तरक्‍की मिल सकती है. आइए जानते हैं कि किन राशि वालों के लिए केदार योग शुभ फल देने वाला है. 

