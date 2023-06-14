Mangal Gochar: 17 दिनों तक ऐश करेंगे इन 5 राशियों के लोग, पानी की तरह बरसेगा पैसा!
topStories1hindi1736579
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Mangal Gochar: 17 दिनों तक ऐश करेंगे इन 5 राशियों के लोग, पानी की तरह बरसेगा पैसा!

Mars Transit 2023: मंगल कर्क राशि में गोचर कर चुके हैं. वह यहां पर 1 जुलाई तक रहेंगे. उनके इस राशि परिवर्तन का कुछ राशियों पर सकारात्मक असर पड़ेगा. आइए जानते हैं, कौन सी हैं, वह राशियां.

 

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

Mangal Gochar: 17 दिनों तक ऐश करेंगे इन 5 राशियों के लोग, पानी की तरह बरसेगा पैसा!

Mangal Gochar Effect: वैदिक ज्योतिष में मंगल ग्रह का अपना महत्व है. वह वीरता, साहस, शौर्य, भूमि आदि के कारक ग्रह माने जाते हैं. जब भी वह राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं तो लोगों के जीवन पर इन कारकों का प्रभाव पड़ता है. मंगल ने बीते महीने 10 मई को कर्क राशि में गोचर किया था. वह इस राशि में 1 जुलाई तक विराजमान रहने वाले हैं. ऐसे में कर्क राशि में प्रवेश का सकारात्मक प्रभाव कुछ राशियों पर 1 जुलाई तक पड़ेगा. इसके बाद मंगल सिंह राशि में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा