3 दिन में पलटी मारेगी इन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत, मिलेगी एक के बाद एक सफलता, अपार धन
topStories1hindi1754777
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

3 दिन में पलटी मारेगी इन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत, मिलेगी एक के बाद एक सफलता, अपार धन

Mangal Ka Singh me Pravesh 2023: साहस, पराक्रम, शौर्य, भूमि, विवाह के कारक मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन 1 जुलाई 2023 को होने जा रहा है. मंगल का सिंह में प्रवेश सभी राशि वालों पर बड़ा असर डालेगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

3 दिन में पलटी मारेगी इन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत, मिलेगी एक के बाद एक सफलता, अपार धन

Mangal Gochar 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष में मंगल ग्रह को ग्रहों का सेनापति कहा गया है. मंगल शौर्य, पराक्रम, विवाह, भूमि का कारक माना गया है. 1 जुलाई 2023 को मंगल राशि परिवर्तन करके सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करने वाले हैं. इसके बाद मंगल ग्रह 21 अगस्‍त 2023 तक सिंह राशि में ही रहेंगे. मंगल का सिंह में प्रवेश सभी 12 राशि वालों पर असर डालेगा. वहीं कुछ राशि वालों के लिए तो मंगल का गोचर बहुत शुभ रहेगा. इन जातकों को एक के बाद एक सफलता मिलेगी. साथ ही धन लाभ भी होगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप