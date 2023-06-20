4 राशि वालों के नसीब खोलेगा मंगल का सूर्य की राशि में प्रवेश, मां लक्ष्‍मी देंगी अपार धन-दौलत!
4 राशि वालों के नसीब खोलेगा मंगल का सूर्य की राशि में प्रवेश, मां लक्ष्‍मी देंगी अपार धन-दौलत!

Mangal Gochar 2023: ग्रहों के सेनापति मंगल, सूर्य की राशि सिंह में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन 4 राशि वालों के लिए किस्‍मत बदलने वाला साबित हो सकता है.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

4 राशि वालों के नसीब खोलेगा मंगल का सूर्य की राशि में प्रवेश, मां लक्ष्‍मी देंगी अपार धन-दौलत!

Mangal ka rashi parivartan 2023: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में मंगल ग्रह को साहस, शौर्य, पराक्रम, भूमि और विवाह का कारक बताया गया है. यदि कुंडली में मंगल अशुभ स्थिति में हो तो व्‍यक्ति आलसी, डरपोक हो सकता है, उसके विवाह में समस्‍याएं आ सकती हैं. वहीं शुभ मंगल जातक को निडर, साहसी, जमीनों का मालिक बनाता है. आने वाली 7 जुलाई को मंगल गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. 7 जुलाई 2023 को मंगल राशि परिवर्तन करके सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. मंगल का गोचर सभी 12 राशि वालों के जीवन को प्रभावित करेगा. यह असर शुभ या अशुभ हो सकता है. वहीं ज्‍योतिष की नजर से देखें तो 7 जुलाई को हो रहा मंगल गोचर कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बहुत अच्‍छे नतीजे लेकर आएगा. 

