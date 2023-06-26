Sawan Start: सावन में बनेंगे कई दुर्लभ योग, ये राशियां रहेंगी पूरे महीने लकी; महादेव बरसाएंगे कृपा
topStories1hindi1755325
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Sawan Start: सावन में बनेंगे कई दुर्लभ योग, ये राशियां रहेंगी पूरे महीने लकी; महादेव बरसाएंगे कृपा

Sawan 2023 Date: सावन का महीना जुलाई के प्रथम सप्ताह से शुरू हो जाएगा. भोले के भक्तों को इस महीने का साल भर बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है. यह महीना कई मायनों में इस बार खास रहने वाला है, आइए जानते हैं.

 

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sawan Start: सावन में बनेंगे कई दुर्लभ योग, ये राशियां रहेंगी पूरे महीने लकी; महादेव बरसाएंगे कृपा

Sawan kab Se: सावन का महीना इस बार काफी खास रहने वाला है. इस बार एक नहीं, बल्कि पूरे दो महीने सावन का महीना रहेगा. ऐसा मलमास और पुरुषोत्तम मास की वजह से हो रहा है. ऐसा संयोग 19 साल पहले देखा गया था. ऐसे में शिव भक्तों को महादेव की अराधना और उनकी कृपा पाने के लिए पूरे 2 महीने का समय मिलेगा. इस बार सावन की शुरुआत 4 जुलाई से हो रही है और इसका समापन 31 अगस्त को होगा. ऐसे में इस बार सावन 58 दिनों का मनाया जाएगा. इस बार सावन के महीने में ग्रह गोचर और युतियों से शश, गजकेसरी, लक्ष्मी नारायण, बुधादित्य राजयोग जैसे दुर्लभ योगों का निर्माण हो रहा है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में इन योगों को काफी शुभ बताया जाता है. ये योग 5 राशियों के लिए सुखद परिणाम लेकर आएंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब