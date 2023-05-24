7 जून से पहले करियर में ऊंची छलांग लगाएंगे ये राशि वाले लोग, बुध देंगे प्रमोशन-पैसा!
7 जून से पहले करियर में ऊंची छलांग लगाएंगे ये राशि वाले लोग, बुध देंगे प्रमोशन-पैसा!

Budh Gochar 2023: धन-व्‍यापार, बुद्धि, तर्क, संवाद के दाता बुध ग्रह इस समय मेष में हैं और 7 जून तक इसी राशि में रहेंगे. बुध ग्रह वृषभ में प्रवेश करने से पहले 5 राशि वालों को करियर में बड़ी सफलता देंगे.

Mercury Transit in Aries: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष में बुध को ग्रहों का राजकुमार कहा गया है. कुंडली में बुध मजबूत हो तो जातक बेहद बुद्धिमान, बोलने में निपुण और बड़ा कारोबारी बनता है. उसकी तर्कशक्ति और संवाद शैली कमाल की होती है. इस समय बुध मेष राशि में हैं और मार्गी चाल चल रहे हैं. बुध हाल ही में मार्गी हुए हैं. अब 7 जून को बुध वृषभ राशि में करेंगे. इससे पहले बुध मेष राशि में रहते हुए 5 राशि वालों को नौकरी-व्‍यापार में बड़ी तरक्‍की देकर जाएंगे. आइए जानते हैं कि अगले 15 दिन किन राशि वालों को करियर में ऊंचा पद, पैसा, प्रमोशन दे सकते हैं. 

