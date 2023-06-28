July Rashifal 2023: इस राशि के युवा करें इच्छित कार्य, नया महीना लेकर आएगा यश व सफलता
July Rashifal 2023: इस राशि के युवा करें इच्छित कार्य, नया महीना लेकर आएगा यश व सफलता

Astrological Predictions for July: इस राशि के लोग ऑफिस की पॉलिटिक्स से सचेत रहकर कार्य करें. पैतृक बिजनेस करने वाले पारिवारिक मनमुटाव से बचें. युवाओं को इच्छित कार्य पाने में सफलता मिलेगी.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

July Rashifal 2023: इस राशि के युवा करें इच्छित कार्य, नया महीना लेकर आएगा यश व सफलता

Masik Horoscope Predictions: तुला राशि के लोगों को अपने ऑफिस में महिला सहकर्मियों के साथ तालमेल बनाकर चलना होगा, साथ ही ऑफिशियल पॉलिटिक्स को लेकर भी सचेत रहना चाहिए. ऐसा कोई काम न करें, जिससे आपका खराब फीडबैक मैनेजमेंट तक पहुंचे. ईर्ष्या करने वाले सहकर्मियों से थोड़ा सावधान रहें तो अच्छा रहेगा. नियमों का उल्लंघन करने से बचना चाहिए, नहीं तो दिक्कत खड़ी हो सकती है.  

