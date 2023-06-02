health horoscope 2023: जून में इन राशि वालों को सेहत के प्रति रहना होगा सावधान, दुर्घटना होने की है आशंका
topStories1hindi1721518
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

health horoscope 2023: जून में इन राशि वालों को सेहत के प्रति रहना होगा सावधान, दुर्घटना होने की है आशंका

horoscope health problems: इन राशि वालों को जून के महीने में चोट-चपेट से अलर्ट रहना होगा. वहीं, मिर्च मसाला और ऑयली खाने से भी दूर रहना फायदेमंद होगा. खानपान में पौष्टिक आहार को वरीयता दें.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

health horoscope 2023: जून में इन राशि वालों को सेहत के प्रति रहना होगा सावधान, दुर्घटना होने की है आशंका

health horoscope by date of birth: जून का महीना शुरू हो चुका है. कभी गर्मी तो कभी बरसात का दौर चल रहा है. ऐसे में जरूरी है कि खानपान का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए, जिससे लोगों की सेहत अच्छी रहे. जून में कुछ राशि वालों को अपनी सेहत का विशेष ध्यान रखना होगा, क्योंकि बीमारी की चपेट में आ सकते हैं. इसके साथ ही वाहन चलाते समय भी सावधानी बरतनी जरूरी है, चोट लगने की आशंका है. आइए जानते हैं, जून महीने का सेहत राशिफल.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!