Monthly Horoscope 2023: जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
topStories1hindi1756034
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Monthly Horoscope 2023: जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद

July Horoscope 2023: जुलाई में इस राशि के पेशे से डॉक्टर अपनी सेहत का भी ध्यान रखें. कारोबारी अपने खिलाफ साजिशों से सचेत रहें. युवा चींटी की तरह परिश्रम करें और हाई बीपी पेशेंट अलर्ट रहें.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Monthly Horoscope 2023: जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद

July 2023 Horoscope: मिथुन राशि के लोगों को जुलाई माह में अपने कार्यस्थल पर बेवजह की चर्चा से बचना होगा. न ही किसी की बुराई करें और न ही सुनें. पेशे से डॉक्टरों को मरीजों के साथ ही अपने स्वास्थ्य का भी ध्यान रखना चाहिए. लोगों को ऑफिशियल काम कई दिनों से पेंडिंग चल रहे थे, उन्हें इस सप्ताह आप सफलता से अंजाम दे सकेंगे. कुछ लोग रुके हुए कार्यों को लेकर चिंतित रहेंगे, लेकिन चिंता करने की बजाय शेड्यूल बनाकर कार्य पूरा करने की कोशिश करें.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग