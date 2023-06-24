Lucky Zodiac Signs: करियर में बुलंदियों पर पहुंचने के लिए कुछ भी कर गुजरते हैं ये लोग, स्वभाव से होते हैं जिद्दी
topStories1hindi1751704
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Lucky Zodiac Signs: करियर में बुलंदियों पर पहुंचने के लिए कुछ भी कर गुजरते हैं ये लोग, स्वभाव से होते हैं जिद्दी

Ambitious Zodiac Signs: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में हर राशि का संबंध किसी न किसी ग्रह से होता है, जिसका प्रभाव राशि से संबंधित लोगों में देखने को मिलता है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में ऐसी राशियों का जिक्र किया गया है जो करियर ओरिएंटेड मानी जाती हैं. इनके लिए इनका करियर ही जीवन की पहली प्राथमिकता होती है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Trending Photos

Lucky Zodiac Signs: करियर में बुलंदियों पर पहुंचने के लिए कुछ भी कर गुजरते हैं ये लोग, स्वभाव से होते हैं जिद्दी

Most Ambitious Zodiac: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में 12 राशियों का जिक्र किया गया है और हर राशि के व्यक्ति का स्वभाव, व्यक्तित्व, पसंद-नपसंद अलग-अलग होती है. राशि के आधार पर इनकी आर्थिक स्थिति, भविष्य में होने वाली घटनाएं और करियर आदि के बारे में आसानी से जाना जा सकता है. इन्हीं राशियों में 4 राशियां ऐसी होती हैं, जो काम के प्रति बहुत महत्वकांक्षी होते हैं. ये लोग जो भी काम करते हैं पूरे दिल के साथ करते हैं और उसमें सफलता हासिल करते हैं. जानें ऐसे लोगों के बारे में.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध