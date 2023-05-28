कब लग रहा है साल का अगला सूर्य ग्रहण? इन राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा सबसे ज्‍यादा असर
कब लग रहा है साल का अगला सूर्य ग्रहण? इन राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा सबसे ज्‍यादा असर

Second Surya Grahan 2023 date: इस साल का दूसरा और आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण लगने में कुछ ही समय बाकी है. इस सूर्य ग्रहण का कुछ राशि वालों पर नकारात्‍मक असर पड़ सकता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

कब लग रहा है साल का अगला सूर्य ग्रहण? इन राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा सबसे ज्‍यादा असर

Last Solar Eclipse 2023 Date: सूर्य ग्रहण और चंद्र ग्रहण एक अद्भुत खगोलीय घटना है और इसका धार्मिक महत्व भी होता है. हालांकि सूर्य और चंद्रमा पर ग्रहण लगने को हिंदू धर्म, ज्‍योतिष में अच्‍छा नहीं माना जाता है. मान्‍यता है ग्रहण के चलते वातावरण में नकारात्‍मकता बढ़ जाती है इसलिए ग्रहणकाल के दौरान कोई भी शुभ काम करने की मनाही की जाती है. साल 2023 में कुल 4 ग्रहण लगने हैं, इनमें से एक सूर्य ग्रहण और एक चंद्र ग्रहण लग चुके हैं. अब एक-एक सूर्य ग्रहण और चंद्र ग्रहण लगना बाकी है. अब अक्टूबर महीने में साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण लगने जा रहा है. 

