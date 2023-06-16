इस तारीख को लगेगा साल 2023 का अगला सूर्य ग्रहण, जानें भारत पर असर और सही समय
इस तारीख को लगेगा साल 2023 का अगला सूर्य ग्रहण, जानें भारत पर असर और सही समय

Second Surya Grahan 2023 Date Time in Hindi: साल 2023 का दूसरा और आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण कुछ समय बाद लगने वाला है. इसका सभी राशियों पर शुभ-अशुभ पड़ेगा. जानें भारत में सूर्य ग्रहण की तारीख और सही समय. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Next Surya Grahan 2023 date time in India: सूर्य ग्रहण एक अहम खगोलीय घटना है. साथ ही सूर्य ग्रहण को धर्म और ज्‍योतिष में भी बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण लेकिन अशुभ माना गया है. माना जाता है कि सूर्य और चंद्रमा पर लगने वाला ग्रहण नकारात्‍मक ऊर्जा पैदा करता है, इस कारण ग्रहण और इससे पहले लगे सूतक काल में कोई भी शुभ काम नहीं किया जाता है. साल 2023 में 4 ग्रहण लगने हैं. इनमें से 2 सूर्य ग्रहण और 2 चंद्र ग्रहण हैं. 1 सूर्य ग्रहण और 1 चंद्र ग्रहण लग चुका है. अब 1 सूर्य ग्रहण और 1 चंद्र ग्रहण लगना बाकी है. 

