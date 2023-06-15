लकी होते हैं इन तारीखों में जन्‍मे बच्‍चे, अपने साथ परिवार तक की बदलते हैं किस्‍मत!
topStories1hindi1739026
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

लकी होते हैं इन तारीखों में जन्‍मे बच्‍चे, अपने साथ परिवार तक की बदलते हैं किस्‍मत!

Numerology Lucky People by date of birth: न्‍यूमेरोलॉजी यानी कि अंक शास्‍त्र में जन्‍म तारीख के जोड़ से मूलांक निकाला जाता है. अंक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार मूलांक 1 और मूलांक 7 वाले लोग बहुत लकी होते हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

लकी होते हैं इन तारीखों में जन्‍मे बच्‍चे, अपने साथ परिवार तक की बदलते हैं किस्‍मत!

Money Luck by date of birth in Hindi: अंक ज्‍योतिष में मूलांक के आधार पर व्‍यक्ति की पर्सनालिटी, व्‍यवहार, भविष्‍य, करियर, आर्थिक स्थिति आदि के बारे में बताया जाता है. मूलांक जन्‍मतारीख के जोड़ से निकाला जाता है, जैसे- किसी भी महीने की 1, 10, 19 या 28 तारीख को जन्‍मे व्‍यक्ति का मूलांक 1 होगा. इसी तरह किसी भी महीने की 7, 16 या 25 तारीख को जन्‍मे व्‍यक्ति का मूलांक 7 होगा. अंक ज्‍योतिष में मूलांक 1 और मूलांक 7 के जातकों को बेहद सौभाग्‍यशाली माना गया है. दरअसल, नंबर 1 और नंबर 7 मूलांक वाले ये लोग खुद तो अपने जीवन में नाम, पैसा, पद पाते ही हैं, वे अपने परिवार की भी किस्‍मत चमका देते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
NEET UG 2023
प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया NEET टॉपर, जानें इनकी सफलता का राज