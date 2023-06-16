आज शुक्रवार को मनी प्‍लांट में डाल दें ये खास चीज, घर में लग जाएगा नोटों का ढेर!
topStories1hindi1739892
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

आज शुक्रवार को मनी प्‍लांट में डाल दें ये खास चीज, घर में लग जाएगा नोटों का ढेर!

Vastu Tips For Money Plant: अमीर बनने के लिए घर में मनी प्लांट लगाना आम बात है लेकिन मनी प्‍लांट होने के बाद भी धन की आवक ना बढ़े तो शुक्रवार के दिन एक अचूक उपाय कर लें. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Trending Photos

आज शुक्रवार को मनी प्‍लांट में डाल दें ये खास चीज, घर में लग जाएगा नोटों का ढेर!

Money Plant Upay to become rich: खूब धन-दौलत कमाना, लग्‍जरी लाइफ जीना, दुनिया की सैर करना अधिकांश लोगों का सपना होता है. इसके लिए लोग मेहनत भी करते हैं लेकिन कई बार मनमुताबिक नतीजे नहीं मिलते हैं. धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में अमीर बनने, सुखद-सफल जीवन पाने के लिए कुछ उपाय बताए गए हैं. इनमें से कुछ उपाय बहुत कारगर हैं और मां लक्ष्‍मी की कृपा से अपार धन लाभ कराते हैं. आज हम मनी प्‍लांट से जुड़ा एक आसान उपाय जानते हैं, यह टोटका करते ही मनी प्‍लांट धन-वर्षा करने लगता है. घर की आर्थिक स्थिति तेजी से बदलती है. यदि आपके घर में भी मनी प्‍लांट लगा है लेकिन आर्थिक तंगी दूर नहीं हो रही है तो आप भी शुक्रवार का मनी प्‍लांट का ये टोटका आजमाकर देख लें. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
china
कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार