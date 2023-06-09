Panchak: आज से शुरू हो रहा है अशुभ पंचक, 5 दिन तक भूलकर भी न करें ये कार्य
topStories1hindi1730178
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Panchak: आज से शुरू हो रहा है अशुभ पंचक, 5 दिन तक भूलकर भी न करें ये कार्य

Panchak June: हर महीने पंचक लगता है. हिंदू धर्म में इसे बहुत अशुभ माना जाता है. पांच दिनों के पंचक में शुभ कार्य करने में मनाही होती है, वरना जीवन में परेशानियों का अंबार लग सकता है. 

 

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Trending Photos

Panchak: आज से शुरू हो रहा है अशुभ पंचक, 5 दिन तक भूलकर भी न करें ये कार्य

Inauspicious Panchak: हिंदू धर्म में किसी भी कार्य को करने से पहले मुहूर्त देखा जाता है. बिना मुहूर्त के कोई कार्य करना अशुभ माना जाता है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में हर कार्य को करने के लिए विभिन्न शुभ मुहूर्त बताए गए हैं. कई बार अशुभ मुहूर्त के कारण शुभ कार्यों में रोक लग जाती है. ऐसा ही अशुभ मुहूर्त पंचक को माना जाता है. पंचक हर महीने आता है और 5 दिन तक होता है. इन 5 दिनों तक किसी भी नये और शुभ कार्य को करने की मनाही होती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट