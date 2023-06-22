Shani: इंक्रीमेंट-प्रमोशन रुका है तो निराश न हों, वक्री शनि जल्द करेंगे इच्छा पूरी
Shani: इंक्रीमेंट-प्रमोशन रुका है तो निराश न हों, वक्री शनि जल्द करेंगे इच्छा पूरी

Saturn Retrograde Remedies: शनि के वक्री होने से इस राशि के व्यापारी वर्ग के लोगों को नए आइडिया आएंगे कि किस प्रकार से व्यापार को और बढ़ाया जाए. पार्टनरशिप में जो लोग हैं, उनको बहुत सावधानी के साथ अपने संबंधों को सुरक्षित रखना होगा.

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Shani: इंक्रीमेंट-प्रमोशन रुका है तो निराश न हों, वक्री शनि जल्द करेंगे इच्छा पूरी

Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius 2023: तुला राशि के कुछ लोग ऑफिस में प्रमोशन ड्यू होने से निराशा की स्थिति में आ रहे थे, उन्हें अब शनि देव अचानक खुशखबरी देंगे. विद्यार्थी भी अपनी पढ़ाई पर फोकस रखते हुए मेहनत जारी रखेंगे तो उन्हें सफलता मिलेगी. 17 जून से वक्री हुए शनि देव 4 नवंबर तक इस स्थिति में रहते हुए तुला राशि वालों को कुछ देने के साथ ही सचेत भी कर रहे हैं. आइए इसे समझिए.  

