सावन पर दुर्लभ संयोग! 59 दिन तक 5 राशि वालों पर होगी नोटों की बारिश, बनेंगे करोड़पति

Sawan 2023 Rashifal in Hindi: साल 2023 में सावन महीना विशेष है क्‍योंकि इस महीने में अधिकमास पड़ने का संयोग बन रहा है. 2 महीने का सावन कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ रहने वाला है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

Sawan 2023 par Durlabh Yog: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के मुताबिक इस साल सावन महीने में मलमास लग रहा है. इस कारण सावन महीना एक की बजाय दो महीने का होगा. 4 जुलाई से शुरू हो रहा सावन 31 अगस्‍त तक चलेगा. 2 महीने का सावन पड़ने का दुर्लभ संयोग 19 साल बाद बना है. इस दुर्लभ संयोग के चलते एक ओर लोगों को शिव जी की कृपा पाने के लिए सावन के 30 दिन की बजाय 59 दिन का समय होगा. वहीं सावन का यह महीना कुछ राशि वालों को भोलेनाथ की विशेष कृपा दिलाएगी.

