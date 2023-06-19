Shani Retrograde 2023: वक्री शनि देव दिलाएंगे इन लोगों को प्रमोशन, तरक्की के साथ मिलेगी खुशखबरी
Shani Retrograde 2023: वक्री शनि देव दिलाएंगे इन लोगों को प्रमोशन, तरक्की के साथ मिलेगी खुशखबरी

Saturn Retrograde: जो लोग नौकरी बदलने के लिए काफी लंबे समय से परेशान हैं और न तो उनको नए अवसर प्राप्त हो पा रहे हैं और न ही जहां पर वह कार्य कर रहे हैं, वहां उन्नति के द्वार दूर-दूर तक दिखाई दे रहे हैं तो ऐसे लोगों के लिए भी अब शुभ समाचार प्राप्त होंगे.

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Shani Retrograde 2023: वक्री शनि देव दिलाएंगे इन लोगों को प्रमोशन, तरक्की के साथ मिलेगी खुशखबरी

Shani Vakri: 17 जून से शनि की चाल वक्री हो चुकी है और 4 नवंबर तक इसी तरह से रहेंगे. इस तरह शनि महाराज करीब 140 दिनों तक वक्री स्थिति में चलेंगे. यह स्थिति मेष राशि के लोगों के लिए कुछ मामलों में सावधान रहने वाली होगी तो कुछ में उन्हें खुशखबरी भी मिलेगी. आइए इन 10 प्वाइंट्स में समझें कि मेष राशि वालों को इस अवधि में कैसे रहना है.  
  

