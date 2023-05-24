Trikone Rajyog: 28 दिन बाद इन राशि वालों को नौकरी में मिलेगा प्रमोशन-तरक्की, शनि की शुभ दृष्टि से तरेगा जीवन
Trikone Rajyog: 28 दिन बाद इन राशि वालों को नौकरी में मिलेगा प्रमोशन-तरक्की, शनि की शुभ दृष्टि से तरेगा जीवन

Shani Vakri 2023: बता दें कि 17 जून 2023 को शनि उल्टी चाल चलते हुए वक्री हो जाएंगे और इस दौरान केंद्र त्रिकोण राजयोग का निर्माण होगा. बता दें कि शनि के वक्री होने का असर वैसे तो सभी राशियों पर पड़ेगा. लेकिन 5 राशियां ऐसी हैं, जिन्हें इस दौरान लाभ होगा. जानें इनके बारे में.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Vakri Shani Effect 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार इस समय शनि स्वराशि कुंभ में ही विराजमान हैं और साल 2025 तक इसी राशि में विराजमान रहने वाले हैं. ग्रहों का उदय और अस्त होना सभी राशियों को प्रभावित करता है. शनि 17 जून को अपनी ही राशि कुंभ में वक्री यानी की उल्टी चाल चलने वाले हैं. शनि की इस उल्टी चाल से कई लोगों के जीवन में बड़ा बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा.

