Shasha Rajyoga: शनि इन राशि वालों पर बरसाएंगे जमकर पैसा, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना, कारण भी है बेहद खास
topStories1hindi1726789
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Shasha Rajyoga: शनि इन राशि वालों पर बरसाएंगे जमकर पैसा, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना, कारण भी है बेहद खास

Shani Vakri 2023: शनि देव को न्याया के देवता और कर्म फलदाता के नाम से जाना जाता है. बता दें कि 30 साल बाद शनि ने अपनी मूल त्रिकोण राशि कुंभ में प्रवेश किया है और 17 जून को शनि कुंभ में ही वक्री करने जा रहे हैं. इस दौरान शश राजयोग का निर्माण होगा. जानें इस दौरान किन राशि वालों की बल्ले-बल्ले होने वाली है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shasha Rajyoga: शनि इन राशि वालों पर बरसाएंगे जमकर पैसा, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना, कारण भी है बेहद खास

Shani Vakri Makes Shash Rajyog 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार जब भी कोई ग्रह गोचर करता है या फिर वक्री करता है, तो उसका प्रभाव सभी 12 राशियों के जीवन पर देखने को मिलता है. सभी ग्रहों में शनि सबसे धीमी गति से चलने वाला ग्रह माना जाता है. वहीं, शनि को न्याय के देवता और कर्म फलदाता के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. कहते हैं कि शनि व्यक्ति के कर्मों के अनुसार ही उन्हें फल प्रदान करते हैं.   ऐसे में शनि की स्थिति का प्रभाव सबसे ज्यादा और लंबे समय तक रहता है.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर