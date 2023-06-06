Shubh Rajyog: सालों से खराब चल रहा नसीब खोलेंगे एक साथ बनने वाले 3 बड़े राजयोग, छप्परफाड़ होगी धन वर्षा
topStories1hindi1726622
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Shubh Rajyog: सालों से खराब चल रहा नसीब खोलेंगे एक साथ बनने वाले 3 बड़े राजयोग, छप्परफाड़ होगी धन वर्षा

Rajyog Benefits: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार किसी भी ग्रह को गोचर कई राशि के जातकों के जीवन पर शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव डालता है. जून माह की शुरुआत हो चुकी है. ऐसे में कई ग्रह इस दौरान राशि परिवर्तन कर शुभ राजयोगों का निर्माण करने वाले हैं. जानें

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shubh Rajyog: सालों से खराब चल रहा नसीब खोलेंगे एक साथ बनने वाले 3 बड़े राजयोग, छप्परफाड़ होगी धन वर्षा

Budhaditya-Gajkesari Rajyog: हर माह कुछ ग्रह अपने निश्चित समय पर राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. इसका प्रभाव सभी राशियों के जातकों के जीवन पर देखने को मिलता है. जून माह की शुरुआत हो चुकी है. ऐसे में तीन ग्रहों के गोचर से 3 शुभ राजयोगों का निर्माण हो रहा है, जो कि कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद लाभदायी रहेगा. बता दें कि 7 जून को ग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध शाम 7 बजकर 58 मिनट पर वृषभ राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. वहीं, 24 जून को दोपहर 12 बजकर 41 मिनट पर बुध ग्रह मिथुन राशि में गोचर करेंगे. और 8 जुलाई तक इस राशि में रहेंगे, जिससे भद्र महापुरुष राजयोग का निर्माण होगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर