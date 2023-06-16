17 जून से शनि होंगे वक्री, 5 राशि वालों को देंगे करियर में बड़ा उछाल, बेशुमार पैसा!
17 जून से शनि होंगे वक्री, 5 राशि वालों को देंगे करियर में बड़ा उछाल, बेशुमार पैसा!

Shani Vakri 2023 in kumbh: ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार कल 17 जून 2023 से शनि वक्री चाल चलेंगे. शनि की चाल में बदलाव लोगों के जीवन पर बड़ा प्रभाव डालती है. 5 राशि वालों को शनि की उल्‍टी चाल तगड़ा लाभ कराएगी. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Vakri Shani 2023 effects: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष में शनि को न्‍याय का देवता कहा गया है. कर्मों के अनुसार फल देने वाले दंडाधिकारी शनि ढाई साल में राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. शनि सबसे धीमी चाल चलने वाले ग्रह हैं. इस साल 17 जनवरी 2023 में शनि ने राशि परिवर्तन करके 30 साल बाद अपनी राशि कुंभ में प्रवेश किया था. इसके बाद अब कल 17 जून 2023 को शनि की चाल बदलने जा रही है, अब शनि कुंभ राशि में उल्‍टी चाल चलेंगे. शनि 4 नवंबर 2023 तक वक्री रहेंगे. शनि की वक्री चाल केंद्र त्रिकोण राजयोग भी बनाएगी. इसका शुभ असर 5 राशि वालों पर होने वाला है. आइए जानते हैं कि शनि के कुंभ राशि में वक्री होने पर बना केन्द्र त्रिकोण राजयोग किन राशि वालों का भाग्‍य चमकाएगा. 

