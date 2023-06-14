कहर बनकर टूटेगी शनि की उल्‍टी चाल! 4 महीने तक सतर्क रहें ये राशि वाले लोग
topStories1hindi1737502
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

कहर बनकर टूटेगी शनि की उल्‍टी चाल! 4 महीने तक सतर्क रहें ये राशि वाले लोग

Shani Vakri 2023 in Kumbh: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार 17 जून को शनि वक्री हो रहे हैं. शनि की उल्‍टी चाल कुछ राशि वालों के लिए खतरनाक साबित हो सकती है. इन जातकों को 4 महीने तक सतर्कता बरतनी चाहिए. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

कहर बनकर टूटेगी शनि की उल्‍टी चाल! 4 महीने तक सतर्क रहें ये राशि वाले लोग

Shani Vakri 2023 Effects: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में शनि को बहुत महत्वपूर्ण ग्रह माना गया है. शनि देव न्‍याय के देवता हैं और कर्मों के अनुसार फल देते हैं. इसलिए शनि की टेढ़ी नजर बहुत भारी पड़ती है और जमकर कष्‍ट देती है. वहीं शनि मेहरबान हो जाएं तो खूब तरक्‍की, सफलता और धन देते हैं. शनि 30 साल बाद अपनी राशि कुंभ में हैं और 17 जून 2023 से वक्री चाल चलेंगे. शनि 4 नवंबर 2023 तक वक्री रहेंगे. शनि की वक्री चाल लोगों के जीवन में जमकर उथल-पुथल मचाती है. इस बार भी शनि की वक्री चाल कुछ लोगों के जीवन में कोहराम मचाने वाली है. आइए जानते हैं कि शनि की वक्री चाल  किन राशि वालों को कष्‍ट दे सकती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
RBI
Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
B Praak
B Praak on Mann Bharryaa Song: पहले शूट हो गया था गाना, विजुअल पर किया गया रीक्रिएट
lifestyle
हफ्ते में 2 बार कच्चे दूध से करें चेहरे की मसाज, 40 की उम्र में 25 की हो जाएगी स्किन
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!