July Gochar 2023: जुलाई से दिन-रात चमकेगा इन राशि वालों की किस्मत का तारा, धन-दौलत से भरेगा आशियाना
July Gochar 2023: जुलाई से दिन-रात चमकेगा इन राशि वालों की किस्मत का तारा, धन-दौलत से भरेगा आशियाना

Venus Transit 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार कुछ ग्रह का गोचर सभी 12 राशियों के जातकों के जीवन पर विशेष प्रभाव डालता है. हर माह कुछ ग्रह गोचर करते हैं. शुक्र जुलाई में ग्रह गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. ऐसे में जानें इस दौरान किन राशि वालों को विशेष लाभ होगा. 

 

Jun 19, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

July Gochar 2023: जुलाई से दिन-रात चमकेगा इन राशि वालों की किस्मत का तारा, धन-दौलत से भरेगा आशियाना

Shukra Gochar In July 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र में हर ग्रह का अपना महत्व है. किसी भी ग्रह का गोचर सभी 12 राशियों को प्रभावित करता है. हर माह कुछ ग्रह गोचर कर अन्य ग्रहों के साथ युति करते हैं और कई शुभ-अशुभ योगों का निर्माण करते हैं. जुलाई माह में भी कई ग्रह गोचर करेंगे इसमें शुक्र का गोचर का भी शामिल है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में शुक्र को धन, विलासिता, भौतिक सुख और ऐश्वर्य का दाता माना गया है. 

