Shukra Gochar 2023: 6 जुलाई तक राजा जैसे जीवन जिएंगी ये राशि वाले, नोटों से धड़ाधड़ भरेगी तिजोरी
Venus Transit 2023: शुक्र को सुख-समृद्धि और धन-वैभव का कारक माना जाता है. अगर किसी जातक की कुंडली में शुक्र मजबूत स्थिति में होता है, तो उसे जीवन में सभी सुख-सुविधाएं प्राप्त होती है. 30 मई को शुक्र कर्क राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. ऐसे में जानें किन राशि वालों को लाभ होने वाला है.

 

May 29, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Shukra Gochar 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर ग्रह अपने निश्चित समय पर गोचर करता है. ग्रहों के गोचर का शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव सभी राशियों के जातकों के जीवन पर साफ देखा जा सकता है. बता दें कि इस माह का आखिरी गोचर 30 मई को होने जा रहा है. जी हां, 30 मई की शाम 07 बजकर 40 मिनट पर शुक्र कर्क राशि में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे और 6 जुलाई तक इसी राशि में रहने वाले हैं.

