अगले 29 दिन चांदी काटेंगे इन राशियों के लोग, मिलेगा बेशुमार पैसा; बड़ी सफलता लगेगी हाथ!
topStories1hindi1729729
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

अगले 29 दिन चांदी काटेंगे इन राशियों के लोग, मिलेगा बेशुमार पैसा; बड़ी सफलता लगेगी हाथ!

Shukra Gochar 2023: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र के अनुसार कर्क में शुक्र का गोचर कुछ राशि वालों बहुत लाभ देने वाला है. 7 जुलाई तक ये राशि वाले लोग खूब पैसा, तरक्‍की और मान-सम्‍मान पाएंगे. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

Trending Photos

अगले 29 दिन चांदी काटेंगे इन राशियों के लोग, मिलेगा बेशुमार पैसा; बड़ी सफलता लगेगी हाथ!

Shukra ka rashi parivartan 2023: हाल ही में 30 मई को शुक्र ने राशि परिवर्तन करके कर्क राशि में प्रवेश किया है. शुक्र का चंद्रमा की राशि कर्क में प्रवेश का सभी 12 राशि वालों पर शुभ-अशुभ असर पड़ेगा. वहीं 3 राशि वालों को यह परिवर्तन बहुत लाभ देगा. शुक्र 7 जुलाई 2023 तक कर्क राशि में रहेंगे. लिहाजा 7 जुलाई तक का समय 3 राशि वालों के लिए विशेष रहने वाला है. धन-विलासिता, प्रेम, आकर्षण, रोमांस के कारक ग्रह शुक्र इन लोगों को खूब धन-वैभव देंगे. जीवन में प्रेम बढ़ेगा. आइए जानते हैं कि किन राशि वालों को शुक्र का गोचर 7 जुलाई तक लाभ देगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट