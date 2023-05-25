अगले 42 दिन इन राशि वालों को बनाएंगे अमीर, कर्क में बन धन योग देगा छप्‍पर फाड़ पैसा
Shukra Gochar 2023: धन-लग्‍जरी, प्रेम-रोमांस के ग्रह शुक्र गोचर करके कर्क राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं. शुक्र के कर्क में प्रवेश से धन योग बन रहा है, जो 3 राशि वालों को मालामाल कर देगा. 

Shukra ka rashi parivartan 2023: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार हर ग्रह निश्चित समय में राशि परिवर्तन करता है और शुभ-अशुभ योग बनाता है. ये योग सुख-दुख, लाभ-हानि का कारण बनते हैं. इस समय धन-विलासिता, प्रेम-आकर्षण देने वाले ग्रह शुक्र चंद्रमा की राशि कर्क में हैं. शुक्र के चंद्रमा में रहने से 'धन योग' बन रहा है. कर्क राशि में यह धन योग 7 जुलाई 2023 तक रहेगा और सभी राशि वालों के जीवन पर बड़ा असर डालेगा. वहीं 3 राशि वालों के लिए शुक्र गोचर से बना धन योग तगड़ा लाभ देगा. आइए जानते हैं कि धन राजयोग किन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत चमकाने वाला है.  

