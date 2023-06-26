7 जुलाई से इन राशि वालों पर कुबेर बरसाएंगे बेशुमार धन, दोनों हाथों से बटोरेंगे पैसा!
Shukra Gochar 2023: शुक्र का सिंह राशि में गोचर कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद अहम साबित होने वाला है. इन जातकों को शुक्र बंपर लाभ होने वाला है. कुबेर देव इन्‍हें खूब पैसा मिलेगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 05:44 AM IST

Shukra ka Rashi Parivartan 2023 in Singh: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार धन-लग्‍जरी, प्रेम, सौंदर्य के कारक ग्रह शुक्र गोचर कर रहे हैं. 7 जुलाई 2023 को शुक्र गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. शुक्र कर्क राशि से निकलकर सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. इसके बाद 23 जुलाई 2023 तक शुक्र सिंह राशि में ही रहेंगे. शुक्र गोचर का सभी राशि वालों पर बड़ा असर पड़ेगा. वहीं कुछ राशि वालों को तो शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन तगड़ा लाभ देगा. कुबेर देव इन जातकों को बहुत लाभ देंगे. 

