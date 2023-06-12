Surya Gochar 2023: 2 दिन बाद पलटी मारेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, सूर्य देव बरसाएंगे कृपा
topStories1hindi1734817
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Surya Gochar 2023: 2 दिन बाद पलटी मारेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, सूर्य देव बरसाएंगे कृपा

Surya Rashi Parivartan: जिन कार्यों के लिए आप बीते काफी समय से कड़ी मेहनत कर रहे थे, किंतु परिणाम नहीं आ रहे थे तो अब सूर्य देव की कृपा से आप अच्छा परिणाम प्राप्त कर सकते हैं.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

Surya Gochar 2023: 2 दिन बाद पलटी मारेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, सूर्य देव बरसाएंगे कृपा

Sun Transit Astrology: जून माह में सूर्य का परिवर्तन मेष राशि वालों के लिए विशेष होने वाला है. ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य का सीधा कनेक्शन मेष वालों के माइंड से है यानी दिमाग से. यह सूर्य का ट्रांजिट मेष वालों के लिए नए संपर्क बनाने वाला होगा. भाई-बहनों की ओर फोकस कराने वाला होगा. सामाजिक कार्यों में व्यस्तता बढ़ने वाली है. छोटी-छोटी यात्रा करके नेटवर्क बनाने से संबंधित मामलों के लिए अच्छा रहेगा तो आइए जानते हैं 15 जून से लेकर 17 जुलाई के बीच का माह कैसा रहने वाला है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा