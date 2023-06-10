30 दिन तक खत्‍म नहीं होगा जश्‍न का दौर! 4 राशि वालों को सूर्य देंगे बंपर पैसा, सफलता
30 दिन तक खत्‍म नहीं होगा जश्‍न का दौर! 4 राशि वालों को सूर्य देंगे बंपर पैसा, सफलता

Surya Gochar 2023: ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य गोचर करके मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करने वाले हैं. 15 जून को सूर्य का राशि परिवर्तन 4 राशि वालों का भाग्‍योदय कर देगा.  

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

Surya Gochar in Mithun Rashi 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य हर महीने राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. इस महीने सूर्य 15 जून 2023 को वृषभ राशि से निकलकर मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. सूर्य एक महीने तक मिथुन राशि में रहेंगे. इसका असर सभी 12 राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा. वहीं 4 राशि वालों को सूर्य तगड़ा लाभ देंगे. आइए जानते हैं कि सूर्य के गोचर से किन राशियों तरक्‍की और धन लाभ होगा.

