Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य ने किया रोहिणी नक्षत्र में प्रवेश, करियर में बेहिसाब तरक्की पाएंगे ये लोग; पैसों का लगेगा अंबार
Sun Transit In Rohini Nakshtra: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार ग्रहों का राशि परिवर्तन के साथ नक्षत्र परिवर्तन भी अन्य राशियों पर प्रभाव डालता है. बता दें कि 25 मई को रात सूर्य रोहिणी नक्षत्र में प्रवेश कर चुके हैं. इस दौरान कई राशि वालों को खूब लाभ होने वाला है. जानें.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Surya In Rohini Nakshtra: सूर्य हर माह एक राशि से दूसरी राशि में परिवर्तन करते हैं और इसका प्रभाव सभी राशि के जातकों के जीवन पर पड़ता है. बता दें कि 25 मई को सूर्य ने चंद्रमा के नक्षत्र रोहिणी में प्रवेश किया है. बता दें कि सूर्य के रोहिणी नक्षत्र में गोचर करते ही, कई राशि वालों के जीवन पर सकारात्मक प्रभाव देखने को मिलेगा. बता दें कि सूर्य के नक्षत्र परिवर्तन से इन 5 राशि वाले लोगों को विशेष लाभ होगा. इस दौरान उन्हें करियर में भी तरक्की के काफी अवसर प्राप्त होंगे. जानें इन राशि वालों के बारे में.

