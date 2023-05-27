Silbatta: सिलबट्टे में जरूर पीसें ये एक चीज, अचानक कहीं से आएगा पैसा
Silbatta: सिलबट्टे में जरूर पीसें ये एक चीज, अचानक कहीं से आएगा पैसा

Vastu Tips: घर में वास्तु शास्त्र के नियमों का पालन करना चाहिए. ऐसा न करने से परिवार कई तरह के संकटों में फंस सकता है. आज के लेख में घर में रखे हुए सिलबट्टे के वास्तु नियमों के बारे में बताएंगे.

 

May 27, 2023

Vastu Tips for Silbatta: आपके घर में सिलबट्टा तो जरूर होगा, नहीं भी होगा तो इसके बारे में जरूर सुना होगा. आजकल कई घरों में सिलबट्टे की जगह मिक्सी ने ले ली है. हालांकि, सिलबट्टे में पीसी हुई चीज खाने में जहां सेहतमंद होती है. वहीं, उसका स्वाद भी कई गुना बढ़ जाता है. सिलबट्टे को लेकर घर में वास्तु शास्त्र के नियमों का पालन करना भी बेहद जरूरी होता है. ऐसा न करने से जीवन कई तरह की परेशानी आनी शुरू हो जाती है, फिर चाहे वह आर्थिक रूप में हो या फिर रोग के रूप में.   

