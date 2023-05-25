Shani-Surya Gochar 2023: कुछ दिन और... फिर सूर्य-शनि देंगे पैसा ही पैसा, इन 4 राशि वालों की छोटी पड़ जाएगी तिजोरी
Sun Saturn Transit 2023: शनि 17 जून को अपनी मूलत्रिकोण राशि कुंभ में वक्री होंगे. वहीं 15 जून को सूर्य भगवान 11 बजकर 58 बजे मिथुन राशि में गोचर करेंगे. सूर्य और शनि पिता और पुत्र हैं. ज्योतिष के लिहाज से दोनों का वक्री होना बेहद अहम माना जा रहा है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

Shani Surya Gochar 2023: जून का महीना ग्रहों के राशि परिवर्तन के लिहाज से बेहद अहम माना जा रहा है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में शनि और सूर्य दोनों को बेहद ताकतवर माना जाता है. दोनों का अगले महीने एक साथ गोचर होने जा रहा है. जहां शनि 17 जून को अपनी मूलत्रिकोण राशि कुंभ में वक्री होंगे. वहीं 15 जून को सूर्य भगवान 11 बजकर 58 बजे मिथुन राशि में गोचर करेंगे. सूर्य और शनि पिता और पुत्र हैं. ज्योतिष के लिहाज से दोनों का वक्री होना बेहद अहम माना जा रहा है. खासकर 4 राशि वालों को तो विशेष लाभ मिलेगा. अब जानिए कि वे राशियां कौन सी हैं.

