Tulsi Upay: घर में लगाई तुलसी सुख रही है तो झटपट करें ये काम, वरना संकटों का लग जाएगा अंबार
Tulsi Remedies: हिंदू धर्म में घर में तुलसी लगाना बेहद शुभ माना जाता है. ऐसी मान्यता है कि जिस घर में तुलसी का पौधा लगा हो, उस घर में हमेशा बरकत बने रहती है और आर्थिक तंगी छू भी नहीं पाती है.

 

Written By  Chandrashekhar Verma|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Tulsi Ke Jyotish Upay: हिंदू धर्म में तुलसी के पौधे को बेहद शुभ और पवित्र माना गया है. ऐसी मान्यता है कि तुलसी के पौधे में खुद मां लक्ष्मी वास करती हैं. इसी वजह से लोग सुबह-शाम पूजा कर तुलसी को जल अर्पित करते हैं. जिस घर में तुलसी का पौधा जितना हरा-भरा होते जाता है, वहां उतनी खुशहाली, धन, संपदा में बढ़ोतरी होने लगती है. कई बार घर में लगी तुलसी सूखने लगती है. ऐसा होना अशुभ संकेत माना जाता है. तुलसी अगर सुखने लगे तो तुरंत कुछ उपाय कर लेने चाहिए.

