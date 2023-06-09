हथेली में 'V' का निशान बनना बेहद शुभ, जानें किस जगह पर हो तो मिलती है धन-दौलत
हथेली में 'V' का निशान बनना बेहद शुभ, जानें किस जगह पर हो तो मिलती है धन-दौलत

V Sign Palmistry: हस्‍तरेखा शास्‍त्र में हथेली के कुछ निशानों और रेखाओं को बेहद शुभ माना गया है. जिस व्‍यक्ति के हाथ में ये निशान या रेखाएं हों वो करोड़पति-अरबपति बनता है. हाथ में अंग्रेजी अक्षर 'V' की आकृति होना व्‍यक्ति को भाग्‍यशाली बनाता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain

हथेली में 'V' का निशान बनना बेहद शुभ, जानें किस जगह पर हो तो मिलती है धन-दौलत

V sign on Palm in Hindi: अंग्रेजी में V फॉर विक्‍ट्री माना जाता है, हस्‍तरेखा शास्‍त्र में भी इस निशान को जीत और सफलता से जोड़ा गया है. जिस व्‍यक्ति के हाथ में एक खास जगह पर V का निशान हो वह खूब सफलता पाता है और शानदार जिंदगी जीता है. ऐसा व्‍यक्ति बेशुमार दौलत कमाता है और कम उम्र में ही ऊंचा मुकाम पाता है. साथ ही हथेली में V का निशान होना जातक के खुशमिजाज और मिलनसार होने का भी संकेत है. 

