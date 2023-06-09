Vastu Tips : घर की इस दिशा में रखें चाबी, खुल जाएगा बंद किस्मत का ताला
topStories1hindi1731424
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Vastu Tips : घर की इस दिशा में रखें चाबी, खुल जाएगा बंद किस्मत का ताला

Vastu tips for keys:  माना जाता है कि अगर आप सही जगह पर चाबी नहीं रखते हैं तो आपको कई तरह की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है. 

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vastu Tips : घर की इस दिशा में रखें चाबी, खुल जाएगा बंद किस्मत का ताला

Vastu Shastra Upay: वास्तु शास्त्र (Vastu Shastra)  का हमारे जीवन में गहरा महत्व है, वास्तु शास्त्र में चीजों के रख-रखाव को लेकर सही दिशा और स्थान बताए गए हैं. मान्यता है कि अगर आप वास्तु के नियमों का सही ढंग से पालन करते हैं तो आपको कभी पैसों की कमी नहीं होती. साथ ही, आपको सुख-समृद्धि की प्राप्ति होती है. क्या आप जानते हैं वास्तु में चाबी रखने की सही दिशा बताई गई है. माना जाता है कि अगर आप सही जगह पर चाबी नहीं रखते हैं तो आपको कई तरह की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी