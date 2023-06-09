Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: देवशयनी एकादशी को जरूर करें इन मंत्रों का जाप, श्री हरि पूरी करेंगे सभी मनोकामना
Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: देवशयनी एकादशी को जरूर करें इन मंत्रों का जाप, श्री हरि पूरी करेंगे सभी मनोकामना

Lord Vishnu Mantra : साल 2023 में देवशयनी एकादशी 29 जून, गुरुवार के दिन मनाई जाएगी. इस दिन अगर आप श्री हरि के मंत्रों को जाप करते हैं तो आपके लिए फलदायी साबित होता है.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: देवशयनी एकादशी को जरूर करें इन मंत्रों का जाप, श्री हरि पूरी करेंगे सभी मनोकामना

Devshayani ekadashi 2023 Upay: हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार, आषाढ़ माह की शुक्ल पक्ष की तिथि को देवशयनी एकादशी कहते है. साल में 24 एकादशी में देवशयनी एकादशी का विशेष महत्व है. इस दिन भगवान विष्णु और मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा करने से शुभ फलों की प्राप्ति होती है. साल 2023 में देवशयनी एकादशी 29 जून, गुरुवार के दिन मनाई जाएगी.  धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार, देवशयनी एकादशी से भगवान विष्णु निद्रा अवस्था में आ जाते हैं. जिसके बाद से शुभ कामों की मनाही होती है. 

