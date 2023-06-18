घर बनाने के लिए कौनसी जगह शुभ या अशुभ, जान लें वास्‍तु के ये अहम नियम
घर बनाने के लिए कौनसी जगह शुभ या अशुभ, जान लें वास्‍तु के ये अहम नियम

Vastu Tips for Land: जमीन लेकर घर बनाना कई लोगों का सपना होता है. लेकिन गलत जगह पर घर बनाना पूरे परिवार को बर्बाद कर सकता है. इसे लेकर वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में कुछ जरूरी बातें बताई गई हैं. 

Jun 18, 2023

Vastu Shastra for Land in Hindi: अपना घर बनाना हर व्‍यक्ति का सपना होता है. कुछ लोग फ्लैट खरीदकर रहते हैं तो कुछ लोग जमीन या प्‍लॉट लेकर अपनी मनपसंद का घर बनाते हैं. घर बनाने में व्‍यक्ति अपने जीवन भर की कमाई लगा देता है. ऐसे में यदि कोई ऐसी गलती हो जाए जो परिवार पर भारी संकट ले आए तो इससे बचना चाहिए. घर बनाने के बाद उस घर में सुख-समृद्धि और शांति ना हो या फिर किसी तरह का वास्तु दोष हो तो उस घर के लोगों की तरक्‍की, सेहत, सम्‍मान, आर्थिक स्थिति सभी पर बुरा असर पड़ता है. आज हम वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र के जमीन या प्‍लॉट को लेकर कुछ खास बातें जानते हैं. 

