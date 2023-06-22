Vastu Tips: विदेश जाने का सपना पूरा करेंगे ये वास्तु टिप्स, रातोंरात पार्सपोर्ट पर लग जाएगा वीजा
topStories1hindi1748817
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Vastu Tips: विदेश जाने का सपना पूरा करेंगे ये वास्तु टिप्स, रातोंरात पार्सपोर्ट पर लग जाएगा वीजा

Vastu For Foreign Travel: हर कोई विदेश जाकर पढ़ने का नौकरी करने का सपना देखता है. कई बार बहुत प्रयायों के बाद भी विदेश जाने के योग नहीं बन पाते. इसके लिए वास्तु शास्त्र में कुछ टिप्स बताएं गए हैं. जिन्हें अजमाकर आप विदेश जाने का सपना पूरा कर सकते हैं.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vastu Tips: विदेश जाने का सपना पूरा करेंगे ये वास्तु टिप्स, रातोंरात पार्सपोर्ट पर लग जाएगा वीजा

Vastu Tips For Foreign Travel: हर व्यक्ति जीवन में कभी न कभी विदेश जाते का सपना देखता है. कुछ लोग चाहते है कि विदेश में उनकी अच्छी नौकरी हो तो कुछ लोग विदेश में अच्छी पढ़ाई-लिखाई करने की सोचते हैं. अगर आपका भी सपना है कि आप विदेश जाकर पढ़ाई करें और खूब नाम कमाएं तो यह सपना साकार करने में वास्तु के टिप्स आपकी मदद कर सकते हैं. अगर आप भी विदेश जाने का सपना देख रहे हैं, तो जल्द से इन वास्तु टिप्स के बारे में जान लें. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी