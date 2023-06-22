आपके घर में भी है तुलसी का पौधा? ना करें ये गलती, कंगाल होने में नहीं लगेगी देर
Tulsi Plant Vastu in Hindi: तुलसी का पौधा बेहद पवित्र और पूजनीय माना गया है. तुलसी के पौधे के रखरखाव, पूजा को लेकर नियमों का पालन करना जरूरी है, वरना मां लक्ष्‍मी की नाराजगी कंगाल कर देती है. 

 

Tulsi Vastu Tips for Money: हिंदू धर्म में तुलसी को धन की देवी मां लक्ष्‍मी का रूप माना गया है. तुलसी की पूजा करने से मां लक्ष्‍मी प्रसन्‍न होती हैं. वहीं भगवान विष्‍णु की पूजा तो बिना तुलसी दल के अधूरी है. तुलसी का पौधा अधिकांश घरों में होता है क्‍योंकि तुलसी के पौधे के ढेरों फायदे हैं. जिस जगह तुलसी का पौधा हो, वहां हमेशा सकारात्‍मकता और सुख-समृद्धि रहती है. यदि तुलसी का पौधा सही जगह पर रखा जाए, रोज उसकी विधि-विधान से पूजा हो, साथ ही कुछ जरूरी नियमों का पालन किया जाए तो वहां हमेशा मां लक्ष्‍मी वास करती हैं. ऐसे घर में कभी भी धन-दौलत, सुख-समृद्धि की कमी नहीं होती है. वहीं तुलसी के पौधे के मामले में की गईं कुछ गलतियां बहुत भारी पड़ सकती हैं और कंगाल कर सकती हैं. 

