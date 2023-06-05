Bajaj की सबसे सस्ती बाइक, कीमत बस 67 हजार, माइलेज से हो जाएगा आपको प्यार
Bajaj की सबसे सस्ती बाइक, कीमत बस 67 हजार, माइलेज से हो जाएगा आपको प्यार

Bajaj Cheapest Bike: आज हम आपको बजाज की सबसे सस्ती बाइक के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. इसकी कीमत तो बेहद कम है ही, साथ ही माइलेज भी शानदार ऑफर करती है. इस बाइक का नाम Bajaj Platina 100 है.

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Bajaj की सबसे सस्ती बाइक, कीमत बस 67 हजार, माइलेज से हो जाएगा आपको प्यार

Bajaj Platina 100: हीरो मोटोकॉर्प के बाद बजाज ऑटो दूसरी सबसे ज्यादा बाइक बेचने वाली कंपनी है. बजाज की पल्सर सीरीज को खूब खरीदा जाता है. कंपनी के पास डोमिनॉर, एवेंजर, सीटी 100 जैसे मॉडल्स भी हैं. आज हम आपको बजाज की सबसे सस्ती बाइक के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. इसकी कीमत तो बेहद कम है ही, साथ ही माइलेज भी शानदार ऑफर करती है. इस बाइक का नाम Bajaj Platina 100 है.

