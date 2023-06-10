7 Seater Car: लोगों को भा गई ये 7 सीटर कार, Ertiga भी देखती रह गई, कीमत सिर्फ 5.27 लाख रुपये
Best Selling 7 Seater Car: बीते लंबे समय से मारुति अर्टिगा (Maruti Ertiga) बेस्ट सेलिंग बनी हुई है. हालांकि मई महीने में एक सस्ती 7 सीटर कार ने अर्टिगा को पछाड़ दिया और बेस्ट सेलिंग बन गई. इस कार की कीमत 5.5 लाख रुपये से भी कम हैं. 

Car Sales In May 2023: मई महीने में मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार रही है. दूसरे पायदान पर मारुति स्विफ्ट और तीसरे पर वैगनआर रही है. देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में हैचबैक और एसयूवी के अलावा 7 सीटर कारें भी शामिल हैं. बीते लंबे समय से मारुति अर्टिगा (Maruti Ertiga) बेस्ट सेलिंग बनी हुई है. हालांकि मई महीने में एक सस्ती 7 सीटर कार ने अर्टिगा को पछाड़ दिया और बेस्ट सेलिंग बन गई. इस कार की कीमत 5.5 लाख रुपये से भी कम हैं. यहां देखें सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली 7 सीटर कार:

