7-Seater CNG कार खरीदनी है? इससे बेहतर कुछ नहीं, तुरंत खरीद डालो!
topStories1hindi1738276
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

7-Seater CNG कार खरीदनी है? इससे बेहतर कुछ नहीं, तुरंत खरीद डालो!

CNG Cars: अगर आप कोई 7-सीटर सीएनजी कार खरीदना चाहते हैं तो आपके लिए बाजार में बहुत ज्यादा ऑप्शन नहीं हैं. आपको सिर्फ ही कार मिलेगी, जो 7 सीटर में सीएनजी ऑप्शन के साथ आती है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

Trending Photos

7-Seater CNG कार खरीदनी है? इससे बेहतर कुछ नहीं, तुरंत खरीद डालो!

Maruti Ertiga CNG Price & Features: अगर आप कोई 7-सीटर सीएनजी कार खरीदना चाहते हैं तो आपके लिए बाजार में बहुत ज्यादा ऑप्शन नहीं हैं. आपको सिर्फ ही कार मिलेगी, जो 7 सीटर में सीएनजी ऑप्शन के साथ आती है, यह मारुति सुजुकी अर्टिगा है. हालांकि, अच्छी बात यह है कि मारुति सुजुकी अर्टिगा को काफी रिलायबल माना जाता है और इसपर लोग भरोसा करते हैं. यह भी अभी तक लोगों के भरोसे पर खरी उतरी है. अर्टिगा देश की सबसे ज़्यादा बिकने वाली एमपीवी है. चलिए, इसके बारे में बताते है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bharti Singh
तूफान में घूमने निकला गोला, Bharti Singh harsh और Limbachiyaa की अधर में अटकी जान