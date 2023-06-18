Brezza से सस्ती और 5 स्टार सेफ्टी रेटिंग वाली SUV, बिक्री में उड़ा दिए सबके होश
Brezza से सस्ती और 5 स्टार सेफ्टी रेटिंग वाली SUV, बिक्री में उड़ा दिए सबके होश

Safest SUV In India: भारत में सब-4 मीटर एसयूवी सेगमेंट में जमकर बिक्री हो रही है जिसमें कई विकल्प हैं, लेकिन मारुति ब्रेजा और टाटा नेक्सॉन सबसे लोकप्रिय हैं. सेफ्टी रेटिंग के मामले में, टाटा नेक्सन मारुति ब्रेजा से आगे है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Brezza से सस्ती और 5 स्टार सेफ्टी रेटिंग वाली SUV, बिक्री में उड़ा दिए सबके होश

Tata Nexon Safety: आजकल लोग कारों की सुरक्षा पर काफी ध्यान देने लगे हैं. कार खरीदने से पहले, ग्राहक सुरक्षा फीचर्स की जांच करते हैं और कार की सेफ्टी रेटिंग भी देखते हैं जो उन्हें सबसे मजबूत विकल्प का पता लगाने में मदद करती है. इसलिए, एसयूवी कारों की खरीदारी में लोग अधिक रुचि दिखा रहे हैं. भारत में सब-4 मीटर एसयूवी सेगमेंट में जमकर बिक्री हो रही है जिसमें कई विकल्प हैं, लेकिन मारुति ब्रेजा और टाटा नेक्सॉन सबसे लोकप्रिय हैं.

