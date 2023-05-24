लोगों की पहली पसंद बनी ये 5.54 लाख की कार; अब सबसे ज्यादा इसे ही खरीद रहे
लोगों की पहली पसंद बनी ये 5.54 लाख की कार; अब सबसे ज्यादा इसे ही खरीद रहे

Best Selling Car: अप्रैल 2023 में मारुति सुजुकी वैगनआर टॉप सेलिंग कार रही यानी यह सबसे ज्यादा बिकी है. वैगनआर की कुल 20,879 यूनिट बिकी हैं. अगर पिछले साल अप्रैल महीने से तुलना करें तो इसकी बिक्री लगभग 20 प्रतिशत बढ़ी है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

लोगों की पहली पसंद बनी ये 5.54 लाख की कार; अब सबसे ज्यादा इसे ही खरीद रहे

Maruti WagonR- Best Selling Car: अप्रैल 2023 में मारुति सुजुकी वैगनआर टॉप सेलिंग कार रही यानी यह सबसे ज्यादा बिकी है. वैगनआर की कुल 20,879 यूनिट बिकी हैं. अगर पिछले साल अप्रैल महीने से तुलना करें तो इसकी बिक्री लगभग 20 प्रतिशत बढ़ी है क्योंकि अप्रैल (2022) में वैगनआर की कुल 17,766 यूनिट्स ही बिक पाई थीं. वैगनआर की शुरुआती कीमत 5.54 लाख रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली) है और यह 34.05 km/kg (सीएनजी) तक का माइलेज दे सकती है.

