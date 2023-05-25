Car Modification: पैसों की बर्बादी है ये 5 कार एक्सेसरीज! Challan का भी डर, गलती से भी मत लगवाना
topStories1hindi1709852
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Car Modification: पैसों की बर्बादी है ये 5 कार एक्सेसरीज! Challan का भी डर, गलती से भी मत लगवाना

Car Accessories: इस आर्टिकल में हम ऐसी ही पांच एक्सेसरीज के बारे में जानेंगे जो आपकी गाड़ी के लिए पैसों की बर्बादी तो साबित होगी ही, साथ ही इसके लिए आपका चालान भी काटा जा सकता है. 

 

Written By  Vishal Ahlawat|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Trending Photos

Car Modification: पैसों की बर्बादी है ये 5 कार एक्सेसरीज! Challan का भी डर, गलती से भी मत लगवाना

Useless car accessories: भारत में कार मोडिफिकेशन (Car modification) का एक अलग ही क्रेज है. लोग अपनी गाड़ी को यूनिक लुक देने के लिए और बेहतर बनाने के लिए कई तरह के मॉडिफिकेशन कराते हैं और इसमें महंगी-महंगी एक्सेसरीज लगवाते हैं. लेकिन जरूरी नहीं कि मार्केट में जितनी भी कार एक्सेसरीज बिक्री के लिए मौजूद हैं वह सभी आपके काम की हो. इस आर्टिकल में हम ऐसी ही पांच एक्सेसरीज के बारे में जानेंगे जो आपकी गाड़ी के लिए पैसों की बर्बादी तो साबित होगी ही, साथ ही इसके लिए आपका चालान भी काटा जा सकता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Coal India
Coal India के कर्मचार‍ियों की हो गई मौज, इनके भत्‍तों में होगा 25 प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, इन 3 सेलेब्स ने ठुकराया शो का ऑफर