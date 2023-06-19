Maruti की यह कार बिक रही धड़ाधड़, कीमत 8.29 लाख, फिर भी Tata-Hyundai के आगे पस्त!
topStories1hindi1744643
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Maruti की यह कार बिक रही धड़ाधड़, कीमत 8.29 लाख, फिर भी Tata-Hyundai के आगे पस्त!

Maruti Car Sales: मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार रही है. कंपनी की एक और कार है, जिसने जबर्दस्त बिक्री दर्ज की है, इसके बावजूद यह टाटा और हुंडई की कारों के आगे पस्त हो गई. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

Trending Photos

Maruti की यह कार बिक रही धड़ाधड़, कीमत 8.29 लाख, फिर भी Tata-Hyundai के आगे पस्त!

Best Selling SUV: भारत की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी (Maruti Suzuki) ने मई 2023 में 1,43,708 पैसेंजर व्हीकल की बिक्री की है. इसके साथ कंपनी ने 15.4 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि दर्ज की. मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार रही है. इसकी 18 हजार से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बिकी हैं. इसी तरह मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट और मारुति सुजुकी वैगनआर दूसरे और तीसरे पायदान पर रही है. इसी तरह कंपनी की एक और कार है, जिसने जबर्दस्त बिक्री दर्ज की है, इसके बावजूद यह टाटा और हुंडई की कारों के आगे पस्त हो गई. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू