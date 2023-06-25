पहाड़ी रास्तों की राजा हैं ये 5 सस्ती कार, माइलेज भी देती हैं कमाल, पहली वाली सिर्फ 4 लाख की
पहाड़ी रास्तों की राजा हैं ये 5 सस्ती कार, माइलेज भी देती हैं कमाल, पहली वाली सिर्फ 4 लाख की

Best Car For Hilly Areas: यहां हम आपको ऐसी कुछ कारों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जो पहाड़ी इलाकों में ड्राइविंग के लिए सबसे बेहतर मानी जाती हैं. इनका इंजन पावरफुल है और हैंडलिंग बेहतरीन मिलती है. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

पहाड़ी रास्तों की राजा हैं ये 5 सस्ती कार, माइलेज भी देती हैं कमाल, पहली वाली सिर्फ 4 लाख की

Cars for Hill Station: छुट्टियों के मौसम में बड़ी संख्या में लोग हिल स्टेशन की सैर करने जाते हैं. अधिकतर लोग अपनी कार के जरिए जाना पसंद करते हैं क्योंकि पहाड़ी रास्तों में गाड़ी चलाने का मजा भी अलग होता है. हालांकि इस भुलावे में न रहें कि आपकी कार ज्यादा बड़ी और दमदार है तो वह पहाड़ों के लिए सुगम होगी. शहर के लिए परफेक्ट लगने वाली कार जब पहाड़ी रास्तों पर चलाई जाती है, तो धोखा दे सकती है. यहां ऐसी कारों में की जरूरत होती है, जो साइज में ज्यादा बड़ी न हो,  इंजन पॉवरफुल हो और हैंडलिंग भी काफी अच्छी रहे. यहां हम आपको ऐसी कुछ कारों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जो पहाड़ी इलाकों में ड्राइविंग के लिए सबसे बेहतर मानी जाती हैं.

