6-7 Seater क्यों खरीदनी, जब सस्ते में मिल रही 8-सीटर कारें, 13 लाख है कीमत

Cheapest 8 Seater Car in india: भारत में बड़े परिवारों के लिए बहुत सारी 7 सीटर कार उपलब्ध हैं. लेकिन यदि आपको 7 सीटों वाली कारें भी छोटी लगती हैं तो हम आपको 8 सीटर कारों की भी लिस्ट बताना चाहते हैं.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

8-Seater Cars In India: भारत में एसयूवी के बाद अगर किसी कैटेगरी की कारों को जमकर खरीदा जा रहा है, तो वह 7 सीटर हैं. भारत में बड़े परिवारों के लिए बहुत सारी 7 सीटर कार उपलब्ध हैं. लेकिन यदि आपको 7 सीटों वाली कारें भी छोटी लगती हैं तो हम आपको 8 सीटर कारों की भी लिस्ट बताना चाहते हैं. बाजार में कई 8 सीटर कार उपलब्ध हैं. हमने देश की सबसे सस्ती 8 सीटर कारों की सूची तैयार की है. इस सूची में सबसे सस्ती कार की कीमत सिर्फ 13 लाख रुपये है.

